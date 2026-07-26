666: Runnin’ With the Devil

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Van Halen’s Diamond Dave perfectly named the symbolic episode, as those who take the devil’s bargain end up having to run for the rest of their lives, especially in Hollywood. Messages in music lyrics and symbols paint a darker picture of the true nature of the entertainment industry.
Washington D.C. has a Satanic thread running through the halls of power, as it always has. Behind the scenes, the American government has long been controlled by the darkest forces imaginable, connected through pedophilia, rituals, and blackmail. Dismissing the power and pervasiveness of Satanism in American society should be avoided.
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