Quo Vadis





July 21, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 20, 2023.





Dear children, value the Treasures of the Lord present in His Church.





The enemies will throw away the Sacred and that which is false will be embraced.





Do not forget:





The bread of the enemy is only bread; Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity, only in the Eucharist.





The Eucharist is the Great Treasure of God for your lives.





The action of the demon will lead many consecrated people to deny the Real Presence of My Jesus in the Eucharist.





It will be a time of pain for the righteous.





Do not retreat!





Alongside the brave soldiers in cassocks, defend Jesus and the true teachings of His Church.





Onward in the defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro Regis a very similar message on January 28, 2023.





The message follows here:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to me.





Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.





Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments. I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





Courage!





Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upLzGb1G5bY