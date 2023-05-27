X22 REPORT Ep. 3078a - Green New Deal Conspiracy No More, D’s Begin To Fold

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWA Ep. 3078a - May 26, 2023Green New Deal Conspiracy No More, D’s Begin To Fold
Conspiracy no more, Canada is now pushing people to give up control of their thermostats. This strategy of bribing people will fail. The [CB] wants to use the IRS agents to go after people. The debt ceiling emergency is a sham, the D's are folding.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
