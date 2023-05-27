Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3078a - Green New Deal Conspiracy No More, D’s Begin To Fold
86 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWA Ep. 3078a - May 26, 2023Green New Deal Conspiracy No More, D’s Begin To Fold


Conspiracy no more, Canada is now pushing people to give up control of their thermostats. This strategy of bribing people will fail. The [CB] wants to use the IRS agents to go after people. The debt ceiling emergency is a sham, the D's are folding.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

Keywords
climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agendadebt ceiling panic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket