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Coronavirus Herd Immunity - Explained
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31 views • May 21, 2020
The world has been put on hold by the Coronavirus Pandemic and until we find a vaccine, we all need to stick to the social distancing, but you may have heard about Herd Immunity, and we are here to explain it in today's new video. Could this be a real way to overcome Covid-19? Watch and find out!
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