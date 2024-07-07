TCR#1079 STEVEN D KELLEY #525 JUNE-27-2024 The Insane Cult of Victimhood

Steven D Kelley for President 2024

This is the last home in Malibu USA, that JP Getty lived in, before moving to Britain. It is called the Getty Villa, and like the Getty Center in LA it is also a museum, and it is also part of the vast underground tunnel system in Los Angeles.

This was the location of the bunker where Ferdinand Marcos sent ten year old girls in shipping containers to, while he was alive. JP Getty traded art for children, and also moved secret gold. This was the first industrial scale pedophile child sex/sacrifice factory, where elite #pedophiles could procure their children, abuse them, use them, and conveniently have them disposed of when they were no longer needed. An elite pedophile consumes 5000 children in their lifetime. Every politician you love used these services.

Jean Paul Getty died before the Getty Center on top of Santa Monica Mtn., was finished. His son Gordon, who sold #Getty oil to Texaco for 11 billion, completed the Getty Center, and to this day continues the family tradition of providing a place where Elite #Satanic pedophiles can rape, torture, murder, and eat #children, all protected by the #NSA and your beloved United States Government. You see there is no US #Government, it was take over by #Intertel. This is the #KHAZARIANMAFIA and Nazi #Templars. This is the #CIA, the #NSA, #Mossad, every government, and every major corporation,and bank.

You want to stop the war to end us all?

Join us now because we know where to place the stake to slay the monster, only we do.

2.- Emma Katherine Pietrzak is programming already MK Ultra victims. Then making a business out of said SRA victim fear entertainment/the unfortunately growing Truth Industry in general (careful of ANYONE making money/a career from ""Truther"" information). AFTER participating in LLC. Then she's using the weight of 100s (I saw some say 1000s but no way) of victims that have came to her since 2020/21(?) and their testimonials, and the victims themselves in an attempt to crush anyone slightly questioning her, including her own. Also, her deliberate background/pictures she uses, she mocks Jesus Christ and I don't find it quirky, alongside everything else, it's telling. She's definitely deserving of the wee spotlight moment. But how can someone with stakes in a $19 million dollar LLC before all this, that performed exactly as it was planned to, with 8/9 approx -edit- years since becoming a Master Practitioner in Hypnosis / NLP, be trusted/put on a pedestal in the ""Truther Community"" on X, dealing with satanic ritual abuse victims.





If concerned, perhaps question Emma directly on her X/YouTube/I suggest publicly, for yourself? Maybe you should all pray by yourselves on this if you desire to, God will show you the truth. You can easily see her body movements/facial expressions, how they change when not interviewing a victim (however, seen her NLP/MK Ultra trigger supposed non victims too, but you know) The referenced moment is not the only time Emma Katherine Pietrzak has distracted/Neurolinguistically programmed a victim to talk specifically.





In reality: Focus on OccupyTheGetty. Opening that D.U.M.B for the entirety of the world to see.



