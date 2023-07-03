Ukrainian Front Neither Backward Nor Forward

July 4 will mark the one-month anniversary of start of the Ukrainian offensive. The main direction of the Ukrainian attacks is the Zaporozhye and South Donbass front. In a month of bloody fighting, the Ukrainian military managed to take control over 8 villages on the Russian front lines.

In the area of Velikaya Novoselka, the Ukrainian Army continues attempts to attack in small groups along the Priyutnoye — Staromayorskoye line. Russian units have so far managed to contain the enemy, destroying dozens of Ukrainian soldiers every day.

On the eve of the attack, the Ukrainian military managed to wedge into the Russian defense about 300 meters north of Rabotino in the Orekhov region. They managed to reach the first line of defense of the Russian forces, after which an intense shooting battle ensued in the trenches. After part of the Russian trenches in the field near the village were occupied by the assault groups of the 65th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they were heavily shelled by Russian artillery. After regrouping, Russian troops launched a counterattack, recapturing most of the lost positions.

As of the morning of July 3, the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region remains under the control of the Russian military, local authorities declared.

The Russian military also reported repelling a Ukrainian attack by forces up to a platoon in strength north of Nikolsky. Russian sniper fire eliminated a Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the area of Ravnopol.

In the Kherson region, fighting continues in the coastal zone near the Antonovsky Bridge. Russian units are yet to mop up the area which is complicated by intense shelling by Ukrainian artillery from the opposite bank of the Dnieper.

More successful is the advance of Ukrainian units in the Artemovsk region, where they almost reached Kleshcheyevka and Berkhovka. However, after prolonged fighting, the Ukrainian military managed to neither to cut off the Russian stronghold in the Zheleznyanskoe — Dubovo-Vasilevka area, nor to advance to Soledar from the north.

On July 2, Ukrainian units managed to break through the first line of Russian defense and reach the outskirts of Berkhovka located to the northeast of Bakhmut. Russian troops launched counterattacks and regained control of the lost positions.

Fierce clashes continue on the southern flank of Bakhmut. Attempts by Ukrainian assault groups to seize strongholds and heights near Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka are thwarted by Russian small arms and artillery fire.

Amid the offensive operations of Ukrainian forces, the Russian military finally managed to move to active defense, conducting successful local counterattacks on various front lines. Massive artillery and aviation strikes are pounding the advancing forces of the Ukrainian army, Russian missiles strike at the Ukrainian rear, and now the Russian infantry is pulling the enemy apart with counterattacks, especially on the southern fronts.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT