Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel is getting their butts kicked according to Scott - 5000 Israeli soldiers severely injured - incompetent fat woke soldiers getting slaughtered Part A
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
188 Subscribers
210 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Israelis are scared and are getting slaughtered by Hamas.  These lazy reservists are getting killed.  Netanyahu is a psycho path. Give up Israel - quit killing people 

Keywords
newsscottritter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket