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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Getting Over the Fear of the Unknown and Getting Down to the Cause of Problems on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.27.16)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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156 views • March 08, 2022

Show Highlights: 

-How fear of the unknown precipitates patients from getting to the cause of their problems 

-An acid stomach primer 

-The role of candida in our body 

-Is skipping breakfast generally a good idea? 

-Is a fruitarian diet healthy? 

-The how’s and why’s of menopaused 

-Are you ashamed of sex 

-Hear how Dr. Daniels dealt with her daughter’s seizures 

-What Dr. Daniels thinks of a vegan diet 

-When it comes to Farmers Markets, how can you really be sure you are getting real, organic food? 

-Dry eye solutions 

-Question from a listener: I think my body is having trouble cooling me. I barely sweat any more, my face gets a little red and if real bad I get really confused. I find my self liking cold water to drink when I used to not, cold showers, cold everything. Any ideas about how I can fix this? 

-The Jock itch cure 

-Turpentine in the eyes? 

-Question from a listener: Have been taking your capsules and doing coffee enema in the weekend. It’s working just great! Was wondering how long can I take your capsules? should I stop after a while? 

-What about Lipomas? 

-What would Dr. Daniels do for a growth on the face that was diagnosed as a carcinoma? 

-Conversations on high blood pressure 

-Question from a listener: I have questions regarding kidney function. My mother recently had an angiogram due to an heart attack. She had 4 blockages that were 80% blocked and they put in 3 stints. She is a diabetic and prior to the procedure her kidneys were a concern, but since the angiogram she has been on dialysis. The doctor says dialysis may be temporary but they are not sure. My question is what can be done to restore her kidney function so she won’t be dependent on dialysis? 

-Does Dr Daniels believe tubal ligation can be damaging and what are her ideas about a reversal after so long?

and so much more!! 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-getting-fear-unknown-getting-cause-problems-june-27-2016/ 

Keywords
high blood pressurefibromyalgiacandidaseizuresblack salvemenopausedry eyeone radio networkdr jennifer danielsturpentinekidney functionfarmers marketsvitality capsulespatrick timponefear of unknownlow stomach acidskipping breakfastfruitarian dietanhidrosislack of sweatingjock itchlipomastubal ligationshidradenitis suppurativacarcinoma
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