Celebrating Elisheva Eliyahu's Birthday and AmightyWind Ministry's 30th Year Anniversary Part 2!! (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video.

Please visit us at: https://amightywind.com/en/index.html





Happy 30th Anniversary AmightyWind Ministry and Happy Birthday Precious Momma Elisheva Eliyahu!!! Enjoy Part 2 for the Praise Honor and Glory of ABBA YAHUVEH (GOD), YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS THE MESSIAH) AND THE PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT)!!





May we continue to remain steadfast and faithful to Heaven and continue to lead souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and to Spread the Good News of Salvation throughout the world!





If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you:

I Touched the Wing of an Angel - Animated #Song





Please visit us at: https://amightywind.com/en/index.html





Happy 30th Anniversary AmightyWind Ministry and Happy Birthday Precious Momma Elisheva Eliyahu!!! Enjoy Part 2 for the Praise Honor and Glory of ABBA YAHUVEH (GOD), YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS THE MESSIAH) AND THE PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT)!!





May we continue to remain steadfast and faithful to Heaven and continue to lead souls to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and to Spread the Good News of Salvation throughout the world!





If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you:





You can also watch this video on rumble please click here & also subscribe to my Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994





Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!





Original Song included in Video Written and composed by a member of Amightywind Ministry (StandUpForYAH03) and cannot be used without permission.