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Let It Go - Message Given 1.29.2021
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40 views • January 29, 2021
Is there anything standing between you and absolute joy with GOD? If so, please watch and share!!! Love you guys...all of you!
We're in this full-time now! Still trusting Father for provision, but we feel called to spend all of our time and energy through the avenues He's opened and is opening to share the gospel, the dreams, visions, prophecy, words of wisdom, scripture and yes! Music!!! that He has blessed us with. Please like and subscribe if you haven't so we can take these messages farther! You are blessings to us and we love you! Leave your comments, thoughts, prayers, testimonies in the comment section. We read all of them! And if you want to help us financially, that would be wonderful! Here's how:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
website: vickyandchuck.com
email: [email protected]
blog: vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
FOR WOMEN ONLY: Meet Him At The Well on Facebook. Private group, girls! Send us a request and we'll add you to the growing group of women of GOD in the community!
Love and hugs to all. We'll be praying for you and your families.
Vicky and Chuck
We're in this full-time now! Still trusting Father for provision, but we feel called to spend all of our time and energy through the avenues He's opened and is opening to share the gospel, the dreams, visions, prophecy, words of wisdom, scripture and yes! Music!!! that He has blessed us with. Please like and subscribe if you haven't so we can take these messages farther! You are blessings to us and we love you! Leave your comments, thoughts, prayers, testimonies in the comment section. We read all of them! And if you want to help us financially, that would be wonderful! Here's how:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
website: vickyandchuck.com
email: [email protected]
blog: vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
FOR WOMEN ONLY: Meet Him At The Well on Facebook. Private group, girls! Send us a request and we'll add you to the growing group of women of GOD in the community!
Love and hugs to all. We'll be praying for you and your families.
Vicky and Chuck
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