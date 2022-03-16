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End Of The Petro-Dollar
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61 views • March 16, 2022
The Saudi-China Alliance
* Another challenge to America’s global dominance.
* Saudi Arabia has announced it may begin to sell oil to China using yuan instead of $.
* How thoroughly has Team [Bidan] mismanaged U.S. leadership around the world?
* If countries see the Chinese currency as stronger and more stable than ours, we will have lost more than we realize.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 March 2022
* Another challenge to America’s global dominance.
* Saudi Arabia has announced it may begin to sell oil to China using yuan instead of $.
* How thoroughly has Team [Bidan] mismanaged U.S. leadership around the world?
* If countries see the Chinese currency as stronger and more stable than ours, we will have lost more than we realize.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 March 2022
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