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Report 222 | News Panel 12: Shut Down AI/5G Takeover of Humanity, Resist Genocide at Time of Great Conjunction
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820 views • December 22, 2020
Concerned and informative conversation with panelists Seven of Soulutionaries Media and Mark Steele of SaveUsNow.org on the dangers of 5g, gene-mutating vaccines, and masks, with reference to recent news and information on the harms of electromagnetic radiation and untested vaccines. Seven also describes the significance and power of today's Grand Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Seven's channel at Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/so...
Mark Steele's website:
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
The video Seven mentioned, on the Emergency Tribunal:
https://www.brighteon.com/750d01e9-f8...
Sites for more information:
stopthevaccine.com
covileaks.co.uk
ukmedicalfreedom.org
stopworldcontrol.com
** **
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(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
LINKS FOR MORE:
Seven's channel at Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/so...
Mark Steele's website:
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
The video Seven mentioned, on the Emergency Tribunal:
https://www.brighteon.com/750d01e9-f8...
Sites for more information:
stopthevaccine.com
covileaks.co.uk
ukmedicalfreedom.org
stopworldcontrol.com
** **
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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