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Eric Dubay Books, DVDs and CDs
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58 views • October 18, 2019
In light of the recent severe censorship of my work, and in an effort to help make it more widely available to the world at large and for future generations, I am asking for everyone's help.
In addition to many covert censorship methods being employed, I have had countless videos blocked worldwide along with my entire original YouTube channel of 7+ years, 135,000 subscribers and 28 million views deleted after one strike for spreading the truth. My original IFERS forum with thousands of members and hundreds of active threads was banned, and now several threads on the new IFERS forum have been similarly covertly censored. Facebook has thrice banned me and now refuses to allow me to re-register using my real name even after giving ID. I have had my EricDubay.com website hacked and erased, my first rap album banned from CD Baby, and I have even been banned from posting on conspiracy forums like AboveTopSecret, DavidIcke.com, PrisonPlanet.com and Lunatic Outpost.
As the internet continues its fall from a bastion of free-speech to a controlled corporate propaganda machine, information like that which I've worked so hard to bring to the masses will soon become impossible to access, and unless preserved and shared in physical mediums may become lost to future generations.
I have always given away all of my work for free, allowing and encouraging others to use and re-upload any/all of my content to help spread the word. All my books, videos, music, articles and other content have always been and will remain free, however, since I don't have a Patreon or ask for donations, the only way for people to support me and my mission is by purchasing and giving away copies of my books, dvds and cds. Again, you are more than welcome and encouraged to print out PDFs, distribute flash-drives, or burn your own DVDs and CDs of my work for free, but if you would like to help me financially and support my future projects while aiding my goal of spreading this most important information worldwide, please consider purchasing for yourself, family, friends, local libraries, school or universities, as Christmas or Birthday gifts, copies of my books, dvds and cds.
My 6 books The Earth Plane, 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball, The Flat Earth Conspiracy, Spiritual Science, The Atlantean Conspiracy, and Asbestos Head are now available in full color hardcover, paperback or kindle versions from Lulu or Amazon. My documentaries The History of Flat Earth, 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball, Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked, and The Earth Plane Videobook are all now available on DVD, and my two albums The Flat Earth Movement and Dubaystep are available on CD as well as from Bandcamp, iTunes, Napster, Spotify, Pandora, Googleplay and other leading sites.
If you have already purchased and would like to further help me out, please be sure to leave a good rating and review on the site you bought from as that greatly helps increase exposure in search results. Thanks so much to everyone for helping spread this most important, revolutionary information, and never giving up or backing down regardless of what obstacles are thrown our way.
Books:
Lulu: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
Videos:
The Earth Plane: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7DPX
The History of Flat Earth: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J35GDD4
200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7F35
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZB1XHH
Music:
Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/y9ch2m7m
BandCamp: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com/
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/author/eric-dubay/id766114364?mt=11
Napster: https://us.napster.com/artist/eric-dubay
SoundClick: https://www.soundclick.com/bands3/?bandID=1437634
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2tg6e4I5At3tK4CDSRv6X9
Websites:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
In addition to many covert censorship methods being employed, I have had countless videos blocked worldwide along with my entire original YouTube channel of 7+ years, 135,000 subscribers and 28 million views deleted after one strike for spreading the truth. My original IFERS forum with thousands of members and hundreds of active threads was banned, and now several threads on the new IFERS forum have been similarly covertly censored. Facebook has thrice banned me and now refuses to allow me to re-register using my real name even after giving ID. I have had my EricDubay.com website hacked and erased, my first rap album banned from CD Baby, and I have even been banned from posting on conspiracy forums like AboveTopSecret, DavidIcke.com, PrisonPlanet.com and Lunatic Outpost.
As the internet continues its fall from a bastion of free-speech to a controlled corporate propaganda machine, information like that which I've worked so hard to bring to the masses will soon become impossible to access, and unless preserved and shared in physical mediums may become lost to future generations.
I have always given away all of my work for free, allowing and encouraging others to use and re-upload any/all of my content to help spread the word. All my books, videos, music, articles and other content have always been and will remain free, however, since I don't have a Patreon or ask for donations, the only way for people to support me and my mission is by purchasing and giving away copies of my books, dvds and cds. Again, you are more than welcome and encouraged to print out PDFs, distribute flash-drives, or burn your own DVDs and CDs of my work for free, but if you would like to help me financially and support my future projects while aiding my goal of spreading this most important information worldwide, please consider purchasing for yourself, family, friends, local libraries, school or universities, as Christmas or Birthday gifts, copies of my books, dvds and cds.
My 6 books The Earth Plane, 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball, The Flat Earth Conspiracy, Spiritual Science, The Atlantean Conspiracy, and Asbestos Head are now available in full color hardcover, paperback or kindle versions from Lulu or Amazon. My documentaries The History of Flat Earth, 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball, Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked, and The Earth Plane Videobook are all now available on DVD, and my two albums The Flat Earth Movement and Dubaystep are available on CD as well as from Bandcamp, iTunes, Napster, Spotify, Pandora, Googleplay and other leading sites.
If you have already purchased and would like to further help me out, please be sure to leave a good rating and review on the site you bought from as that greatly helps increase exposure in search results. Thanks so much to everyone for helping spread this most important, revolutionary information, and never giving up or backing down regardless of what obstacles are thrown our way.
Books:
Lulu: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
Videos:
The Earth Plane: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7DPX
The History of Flat Earth: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J35GDD4
200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7F35
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZB1XHH
Music:
Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/y9ch2m7m
BandCamp: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com/
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/author/eric-dubay/id766114364?mt=11
Napster: https://us.napster.com/artist/eric-dubay
SoundClick: https://www.soundclick.com/bands3/?bandID=1437634
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2tg6e4I5At3tK4CDSRv6X9
Websites:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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