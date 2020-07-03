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Drought Leaves 150K Without Water*1000 Year Flood*Volcano Warning*Kilauea Quake*Another Eclipse*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
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https://twitter.com/wxkaitlin/status/1279050478022725632
https://twitter.com/UndergroundSilk/status/1278817626781822978
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/03/world/asia/china-floods-rain.html
https://www.foxnews.com/us/severe-thunderstorm-texas-train-derailment-winds-straight-line-colorado-city-mitchell-county-weather
https://strangesounds.org/2020/07/fouth-of-july-lunar-eclipse-full-moon.html
https://watchers.news/2020/07/02/worsening-drought-in-puerto-rico-prompts-state-of-emergency-leaves-140-000-without-running-water/
https://watchers.news/2020/07/03/rivers-dam-hits-highest-level-causing-1-000-year-flooding-manitoba-canada/
https://watchers.news/2020/07/03/summer-snowstorm-kills-nearly-500-livestock-animals-strands-400-tourists-in-xinjiang-china/

https://watchers.news/2020/07/02/japanese-panel-warns-sakurajima-volcano-may-erupt-on-large-scale/
https://watchers.news/2020/07/03/bright-fireball-explodes-over-tokyo-sonic-boom-reported-japan/
https://electroverse.net/largest-hail-in-cape-may-county-since-2008-record-rainfall-in-atlantic-city/
https://electroverse.net/canada-day-2020-went-down-as-one-of-the-coldest-on-record/
https://urbansurvivalsite.com/overlooked-survival-foods/
https://strangesounds.org/2020/07/mayfly-invasion-mississippi-river-video-burlington-hastings-2020.html
https://strangesounds.org/2020/07/earthquake-kilauea-volcano-big-island-hawaii.html
Keywords
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