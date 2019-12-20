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Fanta Honey Lemon from 7-Eleven Thailand - Review | MEALtime |
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16 views • December 20, 2019
In Thailand they have a bunch of sometimes weird softdrinks. One of the new tastes is Fanta Honey Lemon.
Pae and me saw a Fanta commercial at cinema and got triggered because all the people looked to excited about drinking that new Fanta. So we had to get and try it.
Pae and me saw a Fanta commercial at cinema and got triggered because all the people looked to excited about drinking that new Fanta. So we had to get and try it.
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