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Max Igan: The Governments "Pandemic Response" Is A Crime Against Humanity (MIRRORED)
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752 views • May 23, 2020
Max Igan: The Governments "Pandemic Response" Is A Crime Against Humanity (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TheCrowhouse at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Zg1cBWAFvM/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitCute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
Minds https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
MeWe https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Steemit https://steemit.com/@maxigan
Twitter @maxigan
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
The Crowhouse Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Im Speechless:
https://lynnwoodtimes.com/2020/05/12/governor-inslee-lays-out-statewide-contact-tracing-plan-for-covid-19/
ALERT: Quarantine Camps for Children Being Staffed Now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKifyF0WXr8
Evaluation of Options for Increasing Adherence to Social Distancing Measures:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/882722/25-options-for-increasing-adherence-to-social-distancing-measures-22032020.pdf?fbclid=IwAR20fwblvWyjWEZhRJ-zt2JeHa_H5yl5tStP44WIGY7RHjgowBWAkT1lIqk
Celeste Solum - "Insight Into DARPA's Hydrogel":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDT8Dv1MTVc
Alchemystica - Terahertz Frequencies and the Coronavirus Nanotechnology Blockchain Identity Agenda:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVMw0UNPJKw
CDC Alerts Doctors to COVID-19 Linked Condition in Children:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/cdc-alerts-doctors-to-covid-19-linked-condition-in-children/ar-BB146e0r?ocid=msedgntp
Schools Could Become "Virus Epicentres" Amid Weak Evidence Children Cannot Infect Others, Government Adviser Warns:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/schools-could-become-virus-epicentres-amid-weak-evidence-children-cannot-infect-others-government-adviser-warns/ar-BB142JYg?ocid=msedgntp
Coronavirus Could Take FIVE YEARS to Bring Under Control Warns WHO's Chief Scientist:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/cor..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TheCrowhouse at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Zg1cBWAFvM/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitCute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
Minds https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
MeWe https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Steemit https://steemit.com/@maxigan
Twitter @maxigan
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
The Crowhouse Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Im Speechless:
https://lynnwoodtimes.com/2020/05/12/governor-inslee-lays-out-statewide-contact-tracing-plan-for-covid-19/
ALERT: Quarantine Camps for Children Being Staffed Now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKifyF0WXr8
Evaluation of Options for Increasing Adherence to Social Distancing Measures:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/882722/25-options-for-increasing-adherence-to-social-distancing-measures-22032020.pdf?fbclid=IwAR20fwblvWyjWEZhRJ-zt2JeHa_H5yl5tStP44WIGY7RHjgowBWAkT1lIqk
Celeste Solum - "Insight Into DARPA's Hydrogel":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDT8Dv1MTVc
Alchemystica - Terahertz Frequencies and the Coronavirus Nanotechnology Blockchain Identity Agenda:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVMw0UNPJKw
CDC Alerts Doctors to COVID-19 Linked Condition in Children:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/cdc-alerts-doctors-to-covid-19-linked-condition-in-children/ar-BB146e0r?ocid=msedgntp
Schools Could Become "Virus Epicentres" Amid Weak Evidence Children Cannot Infect Others, Government Adviser Warns:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/schools-could-become-virus-epicentres-amid-weak-evidence-children-cannot-infect-others-government-adviser-warns/ar-BB142JYg?ocid=msedgntp
Coronavirus Could Take FIVE YEARS to Bring Under Control Warns WHO's Chief Scientist:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/coronavirus/cor..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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