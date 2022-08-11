BASES2022 Andrea Foulkes - No Karma No Drama

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Andrea has a genuine warmth and enthusiasm for people and life a modern day Spiritual Teacher. A natural communicator and Intuitive Visionary, she has a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life, countries, religions and cultures and is a Catalyst for Positive Change in reclaiming your Authentic Power.
A former national televsion personality, banned by ITV for speaking her thruth.
Bases is delighted to have her insghts and guidance on the stage
www.andreafoulkes.com