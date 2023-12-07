Create New Account
VIDEO: Terence McKenna Revealed the Globalist Plan for the Evolution of Humanity in Resurfaced Clip
Published 20 hours ago

Alex Jones breaks down how a resurfaced clip of Terence McKenna detailing the evolution of humanity falls in-line with the Globalists' plan for the future.

