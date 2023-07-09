https://gettr.com/post/p2llwvu860b
2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact
SDNY indictment claimed a very sophisticated criminal vs. EDNY indictment revealed the victim #1 of the CCP.
紐約南區法院起訴書聲稱涉及非常複雜的刑事犯罪，而紐約東區法院起訴書則揭露了中共的第一號受害者。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #NFSCSpeaks
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@mosenglish @moschinese
