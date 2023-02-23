Create New Account
Mourning The Death Of A Loved One
Yahsdaughter137777
Published Yesterday

I have personal experience of losing a loved one due to suicide.This is why I am being led to stop watching videos of Christians on youtube and facebook. They are on a path to blaspheming God's Spirit and are ignorant of that fact.

Why you should not commit suicide

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WLVhglruGSLq/

Do not allow this public video by a Christian have you think suicide is your ticket to heaven or ending your suffering. https://youtu.be/CycKzoAJTug

tribulationnwopandemicendtimesreset

