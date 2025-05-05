BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evil Unseen Spirits Exposed - FULL EDITION -
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
160 views • 7 days ago

Compilation about Humans possessed by Unseen evil spirits , they see us but we dont see them, if you are not guided by your creator you will be blind for this meaning you will not believe this, these evil unseen spirits have respite until judgement day, they will go to hell no matter what, and they know this, and they want to lead us astray so will go with them to hell on the big day when the creator will appear before all his creation, this is not some farytail, you will be accounted for all your deeds, a lot of humans and spirits are predistened for hell , may the one and only lord keep us always safe against our enemies as he is the only one capable of doing so.

Keywords
politiciansevil spiritsdevilsjinnscelebertiessnake djinns
