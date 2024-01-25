Create New Account
The apostasy has begun!
PRB Ministry
Published 14 hours ago

2Thess lesson #39; The apostasy of King Joash in 2Chronicles chapter 24 is very familiar in our day and age. America is the last Client Nation unto GOD and should pay heed to this historic tragedy. 2Thessalonians chapter 2 points to a great apostasy at the beginning of the end times.

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

