President Vladimir Putin arrives in Tianjin, China
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1308 followers
60 views • 1 day ago

President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in Tianjin, China.

Video last night.

Beijing: preparations are in full swing for a grand parade marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II.

Red carpets rolled out in Tianjin as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin prepares to land.

The Russian flag has been raised at Tianjin Airport ahead of Putin’s arrival for a 4-day state visit to China (Aug 31–Sep 3). His trip includes:

•  Participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit

•  Attendance at a parade marking the 80th anniversary of World War II victory

•  Bilateral talks with Xi Jinping and key regional leaders

Media and military are already assembled at the airfield, awaiting the Kremlin aircraft.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
