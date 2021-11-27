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El Vector - La Elite de Poder Parte 2 | Domingo 14 de Noviembre, 2021 (Show de Radio en los Andes de Peru)
EL VECTOR
EL VECTOR
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1 view • November 27, 2021
NOTICIAS INTERNACIONALES
Transmitidas desde Canadá hasta Apurímac, Perú a través de Radio Lunarejo 91.3 FM. Presentado por el Profesor Alberto

VISITE NUESTRO SITIO WEB DE NOTICIAS INTERNACIONALES EN INGLÉS Y ESPAÑOL
https://vector-news.github.io/

VISITE NUESTRAS REDES SOCIALES
- Telegram: Vector News: The Vector ~ El Vector= https://t.me/joinchat/MU1ReI4F0IdkZGRh
- Brighteon: EL VECTOR= https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vectornews
- BitChute: EL VECTOR= https://www.bitchute.com/channel/97fUrru4oBOT/
- Gab: @ELVECTOR= https://gab.com/ELVECTOR
- Youtube: El Vector= https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfXxPBeOUVg3EPQknm-95Hw

Temas:
C. Wright Mills - Teoría del Elite de Poder cont.
Conexcion de la elite con tecnología
Tecnocracia en acción - ejemplos de India, patentes, planes del futuro

Fuentes:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-10-indians-starvation-bill-gates-food-rationing-biometrics.html#

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-12-patent-surveillance-freedoms-social-credit-covid-plandemic.html#

https://reclaimthenet.org/us-patent-surveilling-vaccinating-scores/

https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en

https://vector-news.github.io/editorials/covid-19-testing-patents-in-2015.html
Keywords
politicsscienceelitesspanish
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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