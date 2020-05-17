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Cure for cancer with urine therapy
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390 views • May 17, 2020
Ive tried it.. It works... Just stay on a strict fruit diet. And No HFCS is not recognised by the liver.. thats why 8yr olds are coming down with "non alchoholics fatty liver disease" Been a frugivore and raw since I cured my self.. blood sugar is always at 75 in the morning not going past 112 after a fruit meal.
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