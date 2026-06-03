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When rising fuel prices and inflation hit home, public opinion can shift rapidly. More citizens are questioning whether foreign policy decisions truly serve their interests. As economic pressures mount, governments worldwide may face increasing scrutiny from the people they represent.
#Politics #PublicOpinion #Inflation #Economy #GlobalAffairs #CurrentEvents
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