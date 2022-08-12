Our Lady They Cannot Imagine How Great The Sufferings of Hell! I'd No Longer Be Able To Intervene!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Aug 10, 2022 “Your sole Mother” to Valeria Copponi on July 20th, 2022:
Dear children, I ask you again to pray to my Son for all your unbelieving brothers and sisters. They cannot imagine how great are the sufferings of hell, [where] my Son and I would no longer be able intervene with the Father for them. Believe me, my children, in these last times my greatest suffering is precisely that of not being able to intercede for their salvation [once in Hell].
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFASnl4IQrY