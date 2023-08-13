Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CONGO COBALT - Children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Continue to Contribute to the Green Economy & Microelectronics Manufacturing - working 7 days a week for 14 hours a day
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
945 Subscribers
66 views
Published a day ago

Children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continue to contribute to the green economy and microelectronics manufacturing

Some 40,000 kids in the Congo work for food in cobalt mines, seven days a week for at least 14 hours a day — all to supply Western companies.

Talk about bountiful gifts of democracy brought by the enlightened West to developing nations.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket