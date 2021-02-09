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The Hamburg Syndrome -1979-- Pandemic Sci-Fi with english subtitles -Film Clips Covid-19 Coronavirus
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62 views • February 09, 2021
The Hamburg Syndrome -1979-- Pandemic Sci-Fi with english subtitles -Film Clips Covid-19 Coronavirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etekvGN4R_g&;t
C.A. Heinzmann
The Hamburg Syndrome (Die Hamburger Krankheit) is a pandemic science fiction film from 1979, directed by Peter Fleischmann.
In this video you can see short extracts from the film.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etekvGN4R_g&;t
C.A. Heinzmann
The Hamburg Syndrome (Die Hamburger Krankheit) is a pandemic science fiction film from 1979, directed by Peter Fleischmann.
In this video you can see short extracts from the film.
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