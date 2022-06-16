CLO2 Solutions with Dr. McCullough daring to speak of Chlorine Dioxide as a potential antiviral, etc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. McCullough quickly shares that Chlorine Dioxide just might be an antiviral that could be drank. The doctors are beginning to come around (I hope)Please subscribe, like & share. Also, if you'd like to see more solutions come visit Scott McRae's CLO2 Solutions at: https://scottmcrae.substack.com/