Video Microscopy of self forming Graphene Nano Tubes Connecting to a Self Assembled Nano Chip in Vaccinated Blood sample
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published Wednesday

Real time video microscopy that shows Graphene Nano Tubes self forming and connecting to a self assembled nano computer chip in a vaccinated blood sample. This is how the vaccinated are being connected to the Internet of Bodies. This is why all governments are pushing the vaccine and boosters on people.

Check out the videos showing my videos showing Luciferase in the vaccinated blood. This confirms why purple street lights are being installed in all cities.  Please share this video.

Channel: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope


[email protected]

vaccinesgenocidedepopulationbioengineeringgene editingblood clotsnano botsluciferasemrnahydrogelinternet of bodiesboostersiobblack lightssudden adult deathnano lipid geluv lights

