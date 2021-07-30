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UK Doctor Samuel White Resigns Due to _All the Lies
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91 views • July 30, 2021
Dr. white resigned at the start of the year as he saw first hand the lies and cover-up.
He speaks out and warns the public not to take the vaccine and asks to avoid masks because prolonged mask wearing causes respiratory problems.
He speaks out and warns the public not to take the vaccine and asks to avoid masks because prolonged mask wearing causes respiratory problems.
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