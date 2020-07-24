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How to become a billionaire (and what to do with it)
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5 views • July 24, 2020
James Corbett, April 30, 2012
So you want to be a billionaire? Easy. Just come from a well-connected, eugenics-obsessed elitist insider family and steal, swindle and scam your way to the top. Getting rid of your billions in a way that benefits you and helps to depopulate the earth, however…now that’s the hard part. Join us today as we study the master of billionaire-fueled, eugenics-driven philanthropy of our times: Bill Gates.
SHOW NOTES and MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=4616
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6EbmEFrTbrQ_31bUx5h3w/
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettreport
https://www.corbettreport.com
So you want to be a billionaire? Easy. Just come from a well-connected, eugenics-obsessed elitist insider family and steal, swindle and scam your way to the top. Getting rid of your billions in a way that benefits you and helps to depopulate the earth, however…now that’s the hard part. Join us today as we study the master of billionaire-fueled, eugenics-driven philanthropy of our times: Bill Gates.
SHOW NOTES and MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=4616
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM6EbmEFrTbrQ_31bUx5h3w/
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettreport
https://www.corbettreport.com
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