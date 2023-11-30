Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Many School Buses Do You Count? Lahaina Fire Updated Drone Footage from Nov 26th, 2023
channel image
Alex Hammer
4403 Subscribers
85 views
Published 15 hours ago

Here is the crowd sourced list of missing and deceased. http://www.LahainaFireVictims.com If you know of someone that is missing or deceased and is NOT on this list please let me know

808-298-2030

Submit FOIA Requests and Questions to these organizations:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1c9tIKanb-hO2MOw12eaym-EohVlpb4A4-9E9vJCB79w/edit?usp=sharing


Here is the crowd sourced list of missing and deceased. http://www.LahainaFireVictims.com If you know of someone that is missing or deceased and is NOT on this list please let me know

808-298-2030


Karen’s Venmo is @Karen-Agonoy last four digits of phone 4641


https://venmo.com/u/Karen-Agonoy


Please dive directly to Glenn’s Island Lock and Safe at Venmo

https://account.venmo.com/u/Islandlock


Please give to Lani’s Venmo @gdekneef and her direct cell is +1 (808) 600-1521


Please give directly to Jeremy & Elisha’s Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Jeremy-Baldwin-47 GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/e6721ba4 You can also call/text Jeremy directly at +1 (808) 283-4027 to give directly or offer resources like tools etc.


Please Give to the Agcaoili Family GoFundMe https://gofund.me/24b1bc26


Please Give to Ed and Michaelle Cheney

Venmo @DM-Cheney last four digits of phone number 2446

http://www.venmo.com/u/DM-Cheney

Go Fund Me

https://gofund.me/32700c93


Ed Cheney Cell 808-214-2446


Nuku Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Fifitaniu

Tou Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Touboy61

Nuku CashApp https://cash.app/$FifitaNiu15

Checks payable to Fifita Niu

P.O. BOX 4061 Kahului hi 96733


Brokered by Real Broker LLC

Merch http://www.EricWestMaui.com


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos


Keywords
propagandaaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesmauimsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket