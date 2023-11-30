How Many School Buses Do You Count? Lahaina Fire Updated Drone Footage from Nov 26th, 2023

Here is the crowd sourced list of missing and deceased. http://www.LahainaFireVictims.com If you know of someone that is missing or deceased and is NOT on this list please let me know

808-298-2030

Submit FOIA Requests and Questions to these organizations:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1c9tIKanb-hO2MOw12eaym-EohVlpb4A4-9E9vJCB79w/edit?usp=sharing





Karen’s Venmo is @Karen-Agonoy last four digits of phone 4641





https://venmo.com/u/Karen-Agonoy





Please dive directly to Glenn’s Island Lock and Safe at Venmo

https://account.venmo.com/u/Islandlock





Please give to Lani’s Venmo @gdekneef and her direct cell is +1 (808) 600-1521





Please give directly to Jeremy & Elisha’s Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Jeremy-Baldwin-47 GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/e6721ba4 You can also call/text Jeremy directly at +1 (808) 283-4027 to give directly or offer resources like tools etc.





Please Give to the Agcaoili Family GoFundMe https://gofund.me/24b1bc26





Please Give to Ed and Michaelle Cheney

Venmo @DM-Cheney last four digits of phone number 2446

http://www.venmo.com/u/DM-Cheney

Go Fund Me

https://gofund.me/32700c93





Ed Cheney Cell 808-214-2446





Nuku Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Fifitaniu

Tou Venmo https://venmo.com/u/Touboy61

Nuku CashApp https://cash.app/$FifitaNiu15

Checks payable to Fifita Niu

P.O. BOX 4061 Kahului hi 96733





Merch http://www.EricWestMaui.com





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





