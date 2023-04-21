🚨 BREAKING !! MASSIVE EXPLOSION AS FUEL TANKER TRUCK CRASHES AND IGNITES ON GOLDEN STAR BRIDGE !! -- CONNECTICUT

📌 NewLondon | Connecticut
Currently multiple emergency crews are on the scene at a significant accident that occurred on the Golden Star Bridge, between New London and Groton, Connecticut after a fuel tanker truck overturned, igniting a massive explosion the extent of injuries remains unknown at this time. Tragically, the driver of the tanker truck has been confirmed deceased.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.