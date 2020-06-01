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GRAND MAGUS - STEEL VERSUS STEEL
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10 views • June 01, 2020
Second reload 12 of November 2015 in my second account in you tube after they shut down my first! SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL SWEDISH WOMEN RAPED (TILL DEATH) BY MOSLEMS!!!! https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/revealed-george-soros-admits-hes-behind-muslim-migrant-invasion-of-europe/ "I was a thousand times more evil than thou"
LYRICS:"I was a thousand times more evil than thou"
Drifting away into dreams of despair Visions of doom and of dead eyes that stare Will the end be what you thought - will you escape? Across the plains you rode as you fled The lord of chaos put a price on your head And the black blade at your side won't let you rest To slay became a trade Your soul will have to pay The final fate a clash between the blades And in the end it's steel versus steel The final lock and the final key It's the steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need Steel versus steel The final lock and the final key Steel versus steel Skin as white as the full moon at night Eyes that burn like a red fire light But the body's still as weak as a newborn child Tried to rule with mercy inside Ignore tradition and the dragons will rise The dreaming city falls - lost in time To slay became a trade Your soul will have to pay The final fate a clash between the blades 'Cause in the end it's steel versus steel The final lock and the final key It's the steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need Steel versus steel The final lock and the final key Steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need To slay became a trade You will travel on the seas of fate The seas of fate - between the blades The price to pay - the end of time The final fate a clash between the blades And in the end it's steel versus steel The final lock and the final key Steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need Steel versus steel The final lock and the final key Steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need It's the steel versus steel The final lock and the final key - the steel!
LYRICS:"I was a thousand times more evil than thou"
Drifting away into dreams of despair Visions of doom and of dead eyes that stare Will the end be what you thought - will you escape? Across the plains you rode as you fled The lord of chaos put a price on your head And the black blade at your side won't let you rest To slay became a trade Your soul will have to pay The final fate a clash between the blades And in the end it's steel versus steel The final lock and the final key It's the steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need Steel versus steel The final lock and the final key Steel versus steel Skin as white as the full moon at night Eyes that burn like a red fire light But the body's still as weak as a newborn child Tried to rule with mercy inside Ignore tradition and the dragons will rise The dreaming city falls - lost in time To slay became a trade Your soul will have to pay The final fate a clash between the blades 'Cause in the end it's steel versus steel The final lock and the final key It's the steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need Steel versus steel The final lock and the final key Steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need To slay became a trade You will travel on the seas of fate The seas of fate - between the blades The price to pay - the end of time The final fate a clash between the blades And in the end it's steel versus steel The final lock and the final key Steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need Steel versus steel The final lock and the final key Steel versus steel A thousand souls won't tame the need It's the steel versus steel The final lock and the final key - the steel!
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