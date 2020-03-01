Days of Noah Repeating Before Our Eyes! Graham Hancock, DMT, and the banned Ted Talk.

Don’t miss this important episode! We continue part two of our talk on ayahuasca and the deceptive push for it to be legalized.



We know that DMT was used in the days of Noah to communicate with the fallen angels, so is it just a coincidence that there is a massive resurgence of the use of this drug? Let’s not forget that Jesus said, “As it was in the days of Noah so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.”



If DMT and ayahuasca was being used like crazy in the days of Noah then we should not be surprised by the resurgence in popularity.



The most recent study we have shows that over 1.4 million people were using DMT in 2012 in America ALONE, and the data implies that the number is increasing exponentially as only a couple hundred thousand were using it just a few years before that; But as the days of Noah were, so also will the coming of the Son of Man be.” This spike in the use of this drug, nicknamed the “God Molecule,” is just another sign that we are getting closer to the Lord’s return.



This push towards DMT is also linked to AI and brain-machine interfaces. Famous Journalist Graham Hancock, in his banned TED talk, stated that DMT is the “next step in human evolution,” which is similar to the idea of the “God-man” that scientists are trying to achieve through technology.



The end goal is to legalize DMT, and they will do it in the same way weed was legalized recreationally. First, it will be accepted in the health science community as an antidepressant, as a study from the number one leader in research and development in America, Johns Hopkins, has shown that DMT could be used to fight anxiety. Eventually, DMT will find its way to mainstream markets and people will have full access to it.



People who smoke DMT and have encounters with otherworldly beings believe that they have met God, and they will worship these beings. This psychedelic could play a huge role in the great deception of the end times.



It’s so important that you know the Lord and what His word says. We are all eternal beings, and what we do in this life determines what happens to our souls forever. Jesus is the only way to heaven, and if you believe in Him and confess that belief, you will be saved. Repent of your sins, draw near to God today, and He will draw near to you.



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