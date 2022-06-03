FBI Arrests Peter Navarro, cuffed and put in leg irons at the airport. Here is his story.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Breitbart: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested former White House economic adviser Peter Navarro on Friday, acting on a referral from the Democrat-run House that held him in contempt for refusing to testify at the partisan January 6 Committee.
The arrest came one day after Navarro appeared on left-wing MSNBC to promise that he would lead efforts to promote the impeachment of President Joe Biden if Republicans take Congress in the midterm elections, which they are expected to do.
Navarro was held in contempt by Congress in March, along with former White House communications aide Dan Scavino, who was accused of refusing to testify based on false claims by the committee that he had not tried to cooperate.
article: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/03/fbi-arrests-peter-navarro-one-day-after-he-vows-to-impeach-biden/
From Tore Says:
They are coming hard - for anyone speaking up- speaking truth and fighting for his fight.
Some are bullied into submission. Peter was put in leg irons .
Or they focus on the wrong fight.