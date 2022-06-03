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FBI Arrests Peter Navarro, cuffed and put in leg irons at the airport. Here is his story.
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121 views • June 03, 2022
FBI Arrests Peter Navarro One Day After He Vows to Impeach Biden

Breitbart: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested former White House economic adviser Peter Navarro on Friday, acting on a referral from the Democrat-run House that held him in contempt for refusing to testify at the partisan January 6 Committee.
The arrest came one day after Navarro appeared on left-wing MSNBC to promise that he would lead efforts to promote the impeachment of President Joe Biden if Republicans take Congress in the midterm elections, which they are expected to do.

Navarro was held in contempt by Congress in March, along with former White House communications aide Dan Scavino, who was accused of refusing to testify based on false claims by the committee that he had not tried to cooperate.

article: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/03/fbi-arrests-peter-navarro-one-day-after-he-vows-to-impeach-biden/


From Tore Says:
They are coming hard - for anyone speaking up- speaking truth and fighting for his fight.
Some are bullied into submission. Peter was put in leg irons .
Or they focus on the wrong fight.
Keywords
fbiarrestpeter navarrojan 6 committee
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