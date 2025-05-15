WALTON COUNTY FLORIDA STAND YOUR GROUND HEARING: CIRCUIT JUDGE RYAN LOVE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a Pensacola attorney, J. RYAN LOVE, to the judge's bench, who is a graduate of a dis-accredited and defunct Florida law school, of which the American Bar Association (ABA), found the school failed to meet federal standards and revoked the school's ABA accreditation.

Gov. DeSantis' office announced that Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Love would be appointed as a judge in the First Judicial Circuit. Florida's First Judicial Circuit encompasses Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties, and Love, who previously worked as a prosecutor for the First Judicial Circuit, will serve as a Circuit Judge of this same circuit.

According to his Florida Bar member profile, Love is a graduate of the now DEFUNKT, Florida Coastal School of law and was admitted to The Florida Bar in 2003. Gov. DeSantis' office stated that Love took the place of Walton County Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells, after his abrupt resignation in 2024.

The Florida Coastal School of Law, was based in Jacksonville, Florida, and ceased operations at the end of the 2021 spring semester. The school had been owned by InfiLaw System, which is part of Sterling Partners, a private equity firm, which also owned two other law schools in North Carolina and Arizona, likewise DEFUNCT. The school's closure was due to a combination of factors, including declining enrollment, accreditation issues, and ultimately, a decision by the U.S. Department of Education to remove the school from the federal student loan program.

The American Bar Association (ABA) found that the school failed to meet federal standards for student loan borrowers and the U.S. Department of Education deemed the school ineligible to receive federal student loan funding, leading to a teach-out plan where existing students completed their degrees at other law schools.

In 2021, the federal government had cut off student aid at Jacksonville’s Florida Coastal School of Law, saying, “Florida Coastal School of Law operated recklessly and irresponsibly.”

Florida Coastal’s 2016 graduates were faring so poorly in the job market that its collapse was inevitable long ago: with only 36 percent of graduates obtaining full-time long-term Juris Doctor jobs, (J.D.-required jobs). Florida Coastal grads also had the distinction of obtaining degrees from a bottom of the barrel sub-standard school that was among the leaders in law school debt: almost $160,000

Former students of the now-shuttered Florida Coastal School of Law will soon have their debts canceled.

This was made possible after a judge approved a $6 billion settlement to a nationwide class action lawsuit. The closed law school in Jacksonville is one of 153 institutions across the United States named in the settlement.

Roughly 200,000 students said their schools, including Florida Coastal, defrauded them. Since it closed in 2021, former students said they not only struggled to pay off massive debt — their law careers also took a hit.

With the judge’s decision, they can now start applying for full student debt dismissal through the Department of Education’s Borrower Defense

The Jacksonville, Florida News4JAX I-TEAM spoke to former students who said not only were they buried under massive debt, some said they couldn’t even find a job due to the school’s reputation. One woman who I-TEAM investigator Joe McLean spoke to said this impacted her life in many ways.

“This caused more than just a financial thing for me. I lost everything. I’m sorry. I lost everything when I came down here. I walked away from a house. I walked away from family up there to come to school that promised me that they never delivered on,” said former student Jennie Rose Reiter-Smith.

https://www.news4jax.com/i-team/2022/11/18/former-students-of-now-shuttered-florida-coastal-school-of-law-will-soon-have-debts-canceled/

And yet, the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis actually placed J. RYAN LOVE on the beach to decide profoundly complex matters of life and death, involving a person's right of self-defense under God's law, universal common law and Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

And this Stand Your Ground immunity hearing before Judge RYAN LOVE serves as a BONE-CHILLING example of Florida Law Enforcement's and the Florida Judicial system's bare-naked attempts to usurp the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment Right to Keep and Bear Arms.





This is Gun Confiscation and Imprisonment, one Law-Abiding Citizen at a time.





What they can't do through legislation and laws, they accomplish through these kangaroo courts as an end-around of the 2nd Amendment and Florida's Stand Your Ground self-defense law.



