Scheme to Merge US With Europe, Forgotten but Still Alive

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The globalist dream to merge the United States and Europe under a transatlantic federal government as a prelude to building a global government was once in the open, but while it no longer advances in daylight, it is still alive. In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, world federalism expert Rick Biondi gives some of the history and motives behind the push.
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