Congressman Massie on New House Speaker Mike Johnson and Getting Out of United Nations

The New American’s Christian Gomez interviews Congressman Thomas Massie to discuss the election of the new Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and why he opposed ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Massie also discusses stance on sending aid to Israel and potential U.S. military intervention against Hamas or Iran. Additionally, Massie shares his thoughts about the possibility and importance of getting the U.S. out of the United Nations.
