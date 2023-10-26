Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Congressman Massie on New House Speaker Mike Johnson and Getting Out of United Nations
channel image
The New American
2261 Subscribers
92 views
Published Yesterday

The New American’s Christian Gomez interviews Congressman Thomas Massie to discuss the election of the new Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and why he opposed ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Massie also discusses stance on sending aid to Israel and potential U.S. military intervention against Hamas or Iran. Additionally, Massie shares his thoughts about the possibility and importance of getting the U.S. out of the United Nations.

Keywords
united nationshouse speakerthomas massiethe new americanchristian gomez

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket