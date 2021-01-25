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Baby YODA [Wizard of OZ] Emerald CITY & RoadToRoota [Bitcoin] Reset; GREENSPAN=SATOSHI | Wuhan Virus
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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44 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 2/6/2020 to YouTube►

#2020YearZero #RoadToRoota #BitcoinReset #VCipher

BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer

PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8

Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Playlist Primers to Catch-up:
Year ZERO: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

Clif High PSA (Prevent Cytokine Storms): https://youtu.be/4qnCKxiQjOk

Resources:

National Prayer Breakfast Video: https://www.c-span.org/video/?469058-1/national-prayer-breakfast

Washington Monument 666/555 Control Grid: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html

RoadToRoota (Bix Weir) Wishes and Rainbows Analysis: http://www.roadtoroota.com/public/department39.cfm

China Gold Bar Cipher Mystery: https://www.iacr.org/misc/china/

Beskar Steel (Silver): https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Beskar

Joseph Farrell Corona Virus Simulation?: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/more-on-the-coronavirus-a-real-simulation/

Gates Foundation Virus Simulation: http://fmshooter.com/gates-foundation-simulated-exact-coronavirus-outbreak-scenario-last-november-with-event-201/

Dr. Francis Boyle Bio-weaponry Interview: https://youtu.be/TsyujjitOFM

Joseph Farrell Counterfeit Coronavirus: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/counterfeit-and-coronaviru/

CBP Seizes $900k in 1 dollar bills: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-officers-seize-900k-worth-counterfeit-us-currency

Coronavirus can survive for up to 5 days on certain surfaces: https://www.worldofbuzz.com/expert-wuhan-virus-can-survive-up-to-5-days-on-exposed-surfaces-with-the-right-conditions/

Wuhan, Harvard, Epstein Connection: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/wuhan-and-harvard-and-jeffrey/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/john-roberts-another-epstein-connection/

China hiding secrets and other suspicious stories relating to Coronavirus spread and economic implications: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/lies-we-are-being-told-about-coronavirus | https://www.zerohedge.com/health/did-chinas-tencent-accidentally-leak-true-terrifying-coronavirus-statistics | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/opec-committee-fails-agree-proposed-production-cuts | https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/26/coronavirus-link-china-biowarfare-program-possible/ | https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-51348297/coronavirus10-days-of-hospital-building-in-60-seconds | https://moneymaven.io/mishtalk/economics/is-this-a-hospital-or-a-coronavirus-deathatorium-ZcvBDAAd4kGel9rW-6-JaQ | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wed-rather-die-home-chinese-citizens-rebel-against-mandatory-quarantine-lockdonw | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-slash-tariffs-some-us-imports-amid-economic-shock | https://adventuresincapitalism.com/2020/02/06/giga-stupidity-has-no-limits/ | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tesla-shares-plunge-again-company-says-it-will-shutter-china-stores-due-coronavirus | https://themindunleashed.com/2020/02/new-space-race-us-china-russia-europe-moon-bases.html

Rod of God Warfare & Chemical Plant explosions: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Tianjin_explosions | https://youtu.be/993wlZ6XFSs | https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/2002987/has-china-failed-learn-lessons-deadly-tianjin-explosions | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/questions-emerge-about-coronavirus/ | https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/05/06/three-killed-in-russian-chemical-plant-blast-a65493 | https://www.euronews.com/2019/06/01/two-missing-19-injured-in-russian-explosives-factory-blast

Steven Kwast Space Tech Talk (Hillsdale College): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsPLmb6gAdw

FASAB 56 More Missing $$ and Solari Report Breakdown: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/another-35-trillion-an-accounting-error/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29 | https://home.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/

China Coronavirus / Zombie Apocalypse Commercial: https://youtu.be/PcOmYMvc-nA

Florida Maquis 2/5 & 2/6 2020 Videos (Elongated Skull Elohim and DC PARASITE NETWORK new findings): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63t6UD6tDGY | https://youtu.be/BLrHGRQFNpY
Keywords
bitcoinoutbreakdonald trumpmoon landingmoongoldwwg1wgafinancial collapsewizard of ozresetkcsfbix weirroad to rootax filescoronaviruschiefsv steganography49ersdc parasite networkv ciphersuper bowl 54bitcoin standardemerald citywishes and rainbows
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