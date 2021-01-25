© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Baby YODA [Wizard of OZ] Emerald CITY & RoadToRoota [Bitcoin] Reset; GREENSPAN=SATOSHI | Wuhan Virus
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 2/6/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #RoadToRoota #BitcoinReset #VCipher
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Playlist Primers to Catch-up:
Year ZERO: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Clif High PSA (Prevent Cytokine Storms): https://youtu.be/4qnCKxiQjOk
Resources:
National Prayer Breakfast Video: https://www.c-span.org/video/?469058-1/national-prayer-breakfast
Washington Monument 666/555 Control Grid: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
RoadToRoota (Bix Weir) Wishes and Rainbows Analysis: http://www.roadtoroota.com/public/department39.cfm
China Gold Bar Cipher Mystery: https://www.iacr.org/misc/china/
Beskar Steel (Silver): https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Beskar
Joseph Farrell Corona Virus Simulation?: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/more-on-the-coronavirus-a-real-simulation/
Gates Foundation Virus Simulation: http://fmshooter.com/gates-foundation-simulated-exact-coronavirus-outbreak-scenario-last-november-with-event-201/
Dr. Francis Boyle Bio-weaponry Interview: https://youtu.be/TsyujjitOFM
Joseph Farrell Counterfeit Coronavirus: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/counterfeit-and-coronaviru/
CBP Seizes $900k in 1 dollar bills: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-officers-seize-900k-worth-counterfeit-us-currency
Coronavirus can survive for up to 5 days on certain surfaces: https://www.worldofbuzz.com/expert-wuhan-virus-can-survive-up-to-5-days-on-exposed-surfaces-with-the-right-conditions/
Wuhan, Harvard, Epstein Connection: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/wuhan-and-harvard-and-jeffrey/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/john-roberts-another-epstein-connection/
China hiding secrets and other suspicious stories relating to Coronavirus spread and economic implications: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/lies-we-are-being-told-about-coronavirus | https://www.zerohedge.com/health/did-chinas-tencent-accidentally-leak-true-terrifying-coronavirus-statistics | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/opec-committee-fails-agree-proposed-production-cuts | https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/26/coronavirus-link-china-biowarfare-program-possible/ | https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-51348297/coronavirus10-days-of-hospital-building-in-60-seconds | https://moneymaven.io/mishtalk/economics/is-this-a-hospital-or-a-coronavirus-deathatorium-ZcvBDAAd4kGel9rW-6-JaQ | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wed-rather-die-home-chinese-citizens-rebel-against-mandatory-quarantine-lockdonw | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-slash-tariffs-some-us-imports-amid-economic-shock | https://adventuresincapitalism.com/2020/02/06/giga-stupidity-has-no-limits/ | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tesla-shares-plunge-again-company-says-it-will-shutter-china-stores-due-coronavirus | https://themindunleashed.com/2020/02/new-space-race-us-china-russia-europe-moon-bases.html
Rod of God Warfare & Chemical Plant explosions: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Tianjin_explosions | https://youtu.be/993wlZ6XFSs | https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/2002987/has-china-failed-learn-lessons-deadly-tianjin-explosions | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/questions-emerge-about-coronavirus/ | https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/05/06/three-killed-in-russian-chemical-plant-blast-a65493 | https://www.euronews.com/2019/06/01/two-missing-19-injured-in-russian-explosives-factory-blast
Steven Kwast Space Tech Talk (Hillsdale College): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsPLmb6gAdw
FASAB 56 More Missing $$ and Solari Report Breakdown: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/another-35-trillion-an-accounting-error/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29 | https://home.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/
China Coronavirus / Zombie Apocalypse Commercial: https://youtu.be/PcOmYMvc-nA
Florida Maquis 2/5 & 2/6 2020 Videos (Elongated Skull Elohim and DC PARASITE NETWORK new findings): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63t6UD6tDGY | https://youtu.be/BLrHGRQFNpY
#2020YearZero #RoadToRoota #BitcoinReset #VCipher
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Playlist Primers to Catch-up:
Year ZERO: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Clif High PSA (Prevent Cytokine Storms): https://youtu.be/4qnCKxiQjOk
Resources:
National Prayer Breakfast Video: https://www.c-span.org/video/?469058-1/national-prayer-breakfast
Washington Monument 666/555 Control Grid: http://strangeye.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-washington-monument-666-fibonnaci.html
RoadToRoota (Bix Weir) Wishes and Rainbows Analysis: http://www.roadtoroota.com/public/department39.cfm
China Gold Bar Cipher Mystery: https://www.iacr.org/misc/china/
Beskar Steel (Silver): https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Beskar
Joseph Farrell Corona Virus Simulation?: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/more-on-the-coronavirus-a-real-simulation/
Gates Foundation Virus Simulation: http://fmshooter.com/gates-foundation-simulated-exact-coronavirus-outbreak-scenario-last-november-with-event-201/
Dr. Francis Boyle Bio-weaponry Interview: https://youtu.be/TsyujjitOFM
Joseph Farrell Counterfeit Coronavirus: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/counterfeit-and-coronaviru/
CBP Seizes $900k in 1 dollar bills: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-officers-seize-900k-worth-counterfeit-us-currency
Coronavirus can survive for up to 5 days on certain surfaces: https://www.worldofbuzz.com/expert-wuhan-virus-can-survive-up-to-5-days-on-exposed-surfaces-with-the-right-conditions/
Wuhan, Harvard, Epstein Connection: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/wuhan-and-harvard-and-jeffrey/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/john-roberts-another-epstein-connection/
China hiding secrets and other suspicious stories relating to Coronavirus spread and economic implications: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/lies-we-are-being-told-about-coronavirus | https://www.zerohedge.com/health/did-chinas-tencent-accidentally-leak-true-terrifying-coronavirus-statistics | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/opec-committee-fails-agree-proposed-production-cuts | https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/26/coronavirus-link-china-biowarfare-program-possible/ | https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-china-51348297/coronavirus10-days-of-hospital-building-in-60-seconds | https://moneymaven.io/mishtalk/economics/is-this-a-hospital-or-a-coronavirus-deathatorium-ZcvBDAAd4kGel9rW-6-JaQ | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wed-rather-die-home-chinese-citizens-rebel-against-mandatory-quarantine-lockdonw | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-slash-tariffs-some-us-imports-amid-economic-shock | https://adventuresincapitalism.com/2020/02/06/giga-stupidity-has-no-limits/ | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tesla-shares-plunge-again-company-says-it-will-shutter-china-stores-due-coronavirus | https://themindunleashed.com/2020/02/new-space-race-us-china-russia-europe-moon-bases.html
Rod of God Warfare & Chemical Plant explosions: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Tianjin_explosions | https://youtu.be/993wlZ6XFSs | https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/2002987/has-china-failed-learn-lessons-deadly-tianjin-explosions | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/questions-emerge-about-coronavirus/ | https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/05/06/three-killed-in-russian-chemical-plant-blast-a65493 | https://www.euronews.com/2019/06/01/two-missing-19-injured-in-russian-explosives-factory-blast
Steven Kwast Space Tech Talk (Hillsdale College): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsPLmb6gAdw
FASAB 56 More Missing $$ and Solari Report Breakdown: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/another-35-trillion-an-accounting-error/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29 | https://home.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/
China Coronavirus / Zombie Apocalypse Commercial: https://youtu.be/PcOmYMvc-nA
Florida Maquis 2/5 & 2/6 2020 Videos (Elongated Skull Elohim and DC PARASITE NETWORK new findings): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63t6UD6tDGY | https://youtu.be/BLrHGRQFNpY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.