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Mark
Steyn, They're saying monkeypox may have wiggled free of your dangly bits and
could be airborne
https://rumble.com/v18jg3l-mark-steyn-theyre-saying-monkeypox-may-have-wiggled-free-of-your-dangly-bit.html
More from the US Centres For Disease Control trying to get everyone to mask up.
Original Source, GB News
https://youtu.be/HyRmQqdZZZs
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Monkey Pox, Mask Nonesense, WAKE UP