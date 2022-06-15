Mark Steyn, They're saying monkeypox may have wiggled free of your dangly bits and could be airborne



https://rumble.com/v18jg3l-mark-steyn-theyre-saying-monkeypox-may-have-wiggled-free-of-your-dangly-bit.html





More from the US Centres For Disease Control trying to get everyone to mask up.





Original Source, GB News

https://youtu.be/HyRmQqdZZZs





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Monkey Pox, Mask Nonesense, WAKE UP