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Police stand around as protesters meander into Capitol on J6
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10 views • April 21, 2022
January 6, 2021 at 2:36pm
Notice at 0:59 in this video: an army of law enforcement just casually standing around as hordes of election integrity patriots peacefully stream into the Capitol building through these open double doors. These fully-armed police could obviously see these completely harmless protestors meandering in, yet they chose not to even attempt to impede their entry.
https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=24Ilw6LP58X7
Notice at 0:59 in this video: an army of law enforcement just casually standing around as hordes of election integrity patriots peacefully stream into the Capitol building through these open double doors. These fully-armed police could obviously see these completely harmless protestors meandering in, yet they chose not to even attempt to impede their entry.
https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=24Ilw6LP58X7
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