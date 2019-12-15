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C4I = Call for Investigation =
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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6 views • December 15, 2019
Semi-Christmas show - then - and now, With Fusion Centers surveilling all of US.
Then Karen Stewart shares insider info like Neuroweapons and operations you won't believe.

Here's a current relative quote:
“America is ruled by lies.
Truth is completely absent.
And the American population tolerates it.
Rule by Lies is now the American Way.”
Paul Craig Roberts, Fri. Dec. 13, 2019

“When Truth is Politicized, All is Lost.”
Keywords
surveillancedonald grahnpolitics and current eventsfusion centerspatricia jhskaren stewart
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy