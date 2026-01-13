BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Economic Challenges and Job Market, an interview with Dan Golka
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6 views • 19 hours ago

The job market is changing fast—and not everyone is ready. This segment breaks down what today’s graduates are facing, why layoffs are accelerating, and what warning signs many are ignoring.


If you think we’ve already seen the worst, think again. Watch the full interview for the bigger picture.


#Economy #JobMarket #RecessionTalk #FinancialReality #FullInterview


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Keywords
brighteonfinancebt highlights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Laura Harris
House Committee Report alleges mismanagement of $100 million wildfire relief fund

House Committee Report alleges mismanagement of $100 million wildfire relief fund

Zoey Sky
Bessent: Trump&#8217;s tariffs generate record revenue, could hit $1 trillion annually

Bessent: Trump’s tariffs generate record revenue, could hit $1 trillion annually

Belle Carter
U.S. online holiday shopping hits record $257.8 billion in 2025, Adobe says

U.S. online holiday shopping hits record $257.8 billion in 2025, Adobe says

Laura Harris
Back to normal: Used car prices expected to rise at historically stable pace in 2026

Back to normal: Used car prices expected to rise at historically stable pace in 2026

Laura Harris
The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy