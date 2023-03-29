Get Galactivated, Light Language, 12-Chakra Upgrade, Galactic History, and more

Starseeds Activate! There has never been a more important time to get on yourmission, know who you are, and expand your consciousness. The portal gateway
is still OPEN. With 10 LIVE calls and 20 HOURS of starseed content with
galactivations, you will get activated, expand your starseed knowledge, learn
about light language and activate your mother tongue, shift your DNA, and
learn the true galactic history. Take a journey to your galactic family,
activate your 12D chakra system...and so much more ! The Countdown is on! Make
sure you register for our upcoming Starseed Expansion Course by March 30th. We
also have a limited time special coupon code below for some major savings.
Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar
\----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
⏳ FINAL COUNTDOWN FOR ENROLLMENT. WE'RE FILLING UP FAST! ⏳ 👽✨ STARSEED
EXPANSION 👽✨ AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE ⏳ LIMITED TIME
SPECIAL OFFER COUPON: $44 OFF CODE “starseed44” 4 Days 20 Hours of Galactic
Activation with Indigo Angel222 , Pink Bella Aloha & Lightstar NOW IS THE
TIME! Don't wait until the last moment, as there are LIMITED SPACES available!
⏱️ 🏫 DETAILS & VIEW FULL COURSE OUTLINE
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐 ENROLL IN STARSEED EXPANSION COURSE
https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour... WHO'S TEACHING: @IndigoAngel
@AlohaPinkBella888 @Lightstarcreations WHEN: March 31, April 1, April 2, April
3 2023 ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR CLASSES
\----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All
Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)
https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐
(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE
ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:
▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)
https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)
https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎
SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/
CSID: 23b1d904b99f72a5
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.