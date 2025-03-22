© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Hungary’s FM Szijjártó on Druzhba and TurkStream pipelines attacks:
'If you attack energy security of country, it must be considered attack on its sovereignty'.
‘Russia has always been a reliable supplier of energy to Hungary, PERIOD’ he adds.
RT International, Chay Bowes interviewer.
Adding, he also said, found posted:
"Hungary will not lift its veto on Ukraine's accession to the EU until the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia is given back its rights."
— Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó
Transcarpathia (Zakarpattia Oblast) is a region in western Ukraine with a significant ethnic Hungarian population—tens of thousands strong—whose communities have lived there for centuries. However, since 2017, a series of Ukrainian laws have restricted minority language rights, including bans on Hungarian-language education beyond the primary level and limitations on the use of minority languages in public life.
Budapest views these measures as a direct violation of minority rights and international standards, accusing Kiev of forced assimilation. As a result, Hungary has consistently blocked Ukraine’s progress toward EU integration, insisting that European values must start with the protection of minorities.
Adding:
No one other than Russia will control the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as its assets belong to the Russian Federation, stated the plant's director, Yuri Chernichuk.