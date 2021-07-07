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CONSPIRACY CHIC:TELEPATHIC WISHES FROM MY HAPPY PLACE TO YOUR DARK PRISON
conspiracy chic
conspiracy chic
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11 views • July 07, 2021
SINCE 1641 A PAPER TIGER OF LIES HAS BEEN EATING YOUR FREEDOM FOR LUNCH.SIGMUND FREUDS' SON DEVELLOPED SALES AND MARKETING FROM HIS FATHERS MATERIAL AND THIS HAS BEEN REFINED TO INVISIBLE MANIPULATION OF YOU AND YOUR MONEY. " THE ADVERTISING MAN," WALL STREET, "THE AMERICAN DREAM" Edward Louis Bernays was an American pioneer in the field of public relations and A pivotal figure in the orchestration of elaborate corporate advertising campaigns Bernays used his uncle Sigmund Freud's ideas to help convince the public. The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”—Edward Bernays, Propaganda IS the name of his book.
P.S. Introduction of murderous Nicaraguan drug squads to bring non political terror to our neighbourhoods. Mutilation and murder of young 9-14 year old girls who refuse to become lookouts for the gang. DEFUNDED POLICE? to handle this?
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civil wardrugscorruptionfiat currencycommunismpropagandaopen border
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