© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Video source and credit to: https://youtu.be/_hsKLKa_Pq8?si=UrpY9cY7Ts2BINUT
Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@HubermanLabClips
Methylene Blue: Risks & Benefits | Dr. Chris Palmer & Dr. Andrew Huberman
Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Chris Palmer discuss what methylene blue is, the potential benefits and risks, and why it's gaining popularity.
Dr. Chris Palmer, M.D., is a board-certified psychiatrist and professor at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine and host of the Huberman Lab podcast.